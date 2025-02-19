Left Menu

Colombia's President Reveals Drug Traffickers' Missile Threat

Colombian President Gustavo Petro claims drug traffickers acquired missiles to target his plane, highlighting the growing dangers of the drug trade. He reported no evidence but stressed the need for decisive action. A record cocaine seizure marks continued conflict fueled by narcotics and illegal gold trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 00:45 IST
In a dramatic revelation, Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Tuesday alleged that drug traffickers have procured two missiles intended to target his aircraft. Petro emphasized that the situation underscores the peril involved in tackling the country's notorious drug trade.

During the inauguration of the new director of the national police, General Carlos Fernando Triana, Petro declared, 'You know that they want to shoot a missile at my plane, which the drug traffickers bought and have stored. Not one, but two missiles.' However, he provided no specific evidence to support the claim and did not disclose which group might be behind the plot.

Colombia's security services have made strides against drug trafficking, seizing a record 883.8 metric tons of cocaine in 2024, up from 746.3 tons the previous year. Cocaine production and smuggling, along with illegal gold mining, remain significant catalysts of the nation's ongoing armed conflict, which has claimed over 450,000 lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

