Crisis in Eastern Congo: M23 Insurgents and the Struggle for Bukavu

The situation in eastern Congo has escalated as Rwanda-backed M23 insurgents reportedly executed three boys who picked up weapons left by fleeing Congolese soldiers. The incidents, seen as grave human rights violations, are unfolding amidst a retreat from Bukavu and increasing clashes in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 01:14 IST
The United Nations has announced that three young boys were shot dead by M23 insurgents in eastern Congo, after they picked up weapons abandoned by fleeing Congolese soldiers. The U.N. describes the act as a severe human rights violation, highlighting the chaos and violence gripping the region.

In a move aimed at avoiding urban battles, government forces withdrew from Bukavu, a significant trading and mining hub, as the rebels advanced. However, local militias chose to stand and fight, complicating the retreat and leading to intense fighting south of the city.

The deteriorating situation has worsened the humanitarian crisis, with the U.N. reporting over 350,000 displaced people. The conflict threatens to spark a broader regional war involving neighboring countries, as tensions remain high between Congo and Rwanda over allegations of external support for M23.

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

