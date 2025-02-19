Crisis in Eastern Congo: M23 Insurgents and the Struggle for Bukavu

The United Nations has announced that three young boys were shot dead by M23 insurgents in eastern Congo, after they picked up weapons abandoned by fleeing Congolese soldiers. The U.N. describes the act as a severe human rights violation, highlighting the chaos and violence gripping the region.

In a move aimed at avoiding urban battles, government forces withdrew from Bukavu, a significant trading and mining hub, as the rebels advanced. However, local militias chose to stand and fight, complicating the retreat and leading to intense fighting south of the city.

The deteriorating situation has worsened the humanitarian crisis, with the U.N. reporting over 350,000 displaced people. The conflict threatens to spark a broader regional war involving neighboring countries, as tensions remain high between Congo and Rwanda over allegations of external support for M23.

