Left Menu

Judge Temporarily Halts Firings of CIA Officers Over DEIA Roles

A U.S. judge temporarily stopped the firings of 11 CIA officers involved in diversity programs, following claims of unfair targeting. The officers faced termination due to DEIA-related roles, following a presidential order. A court will consider legal arguments before further actions are taken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 03:46 IST
Judge Temporarily Halts Firings of CIA Officers Over DEIA Roles

A U.S. judge has issued a temporary halt to the firings of 11 CIA officers involved in the agency's diversity, equity, inclusion, and access (DEIA) programs, their attorney stated. The move comes amid claims that the officers were unfairly targeted due to assumptions about their political affiliations.

During the hearing, District Judge Anthony Trenga granted an administrative stay, allowing the government until Thursday to respond to the lawyer's request for a restraining order. This pause intends to maintain the status quo as the court examines the legal arguments involved.

The officers were put on administrative leave following an executive order by President Trump. Attorney Kevin Carroll argues that this action violates both CIA administrative procedures and constitutional rights, highlighting that the officers were forced into making critical employment decisions under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025