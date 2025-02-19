Judge Temporarily Halts Firings of CIA Officers Over DEIA Roles

A U.S. judge has issued a temporary halt to the firings of 11 CIA officers involved in the agency's diversity, equity, inclusion, and access (DEIA) programs, their attorney stated. The move comes amid claims that the officers were unfairly targeted due to assumptions about their political affiliations.

During the hearing, District Judge Anthony Trenga granted an administrative stay, allowing the government until Thursday to respond to the lawyer's request for a restraining order. This pause intends to maintain the status quo as the court examines the legal arguments involved.

The officers were put on administrative leave following an executive order by President Trump. Attorney Kevin Carroll argues that this action violates both CIA administrative procedures and constitutional rights, highlighting that the officers were forced into making critical employment decisions under pressure.

