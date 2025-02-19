Federal Judge Challenges Trump's Authority with Reinstatement Order

A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Tuesday, reinstating Cathy Harris as the chair of the Merit Systems Protection Board, following her removal by President Trump. The order, by Judge Rudolph Contreras, comes amidst legal challenges related to executive authority over independent agency heads.

The controversy, forming part of a wider pattern under Trump's administration, could redefine presidential powers. Trump's dismissals of agency officials mark an aggressive shift towards reshaping federal governance, with the ongoing case against Cathy Harris potentially setting precedents on the limits of presidential authority.

As Harris' reinstatement impedes potential gridlock within the board, Trump's broader layoffs have met with union opposition and legal questions. These moves are closely watched, as the Supreme Court may ultimately decide the extent of executive power in reshaping federal oversight structures under Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)