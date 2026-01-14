Border Tensions: Supreme Court Weighs Security and Health with Assam Hospital Project

A controversial hospital project near the Indo-Bangladesh border has reached the Supreme Court, with the Army opposing its construction due to security risks. These include fears of drone movements and sniper fire.

The Army's opposition hinges on the presence of the hospital near its camp, urging for a minimum 15-foot high concrete boundary wall without windows facing the camp. Despite these concerns, the Army is not entirely against the hospital's construction, acknowledging potential health benefits for its personnel.

After deliberation, the Supreme Court has directed both the Army and the hospital's private developers to collaborate on a solution that upholds public health while safeguarding national security. A resolution is expected within two weeks, balancing both pressing concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)