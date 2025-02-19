Odesa Under Siege: Russian Strikes Leave City in Darkness

In a significant escalation, Russian forces targeted the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, leaving the majority of its residents without power, water, or heating. The city's mayor, Hennadiy Trukhanov, detailed the severity of the situation on Wednesday, calling the strike 'massive' on the Telegram messaging app.

The attack disrupted critical infrastructure across the city, including hospitals and clinics. Images shared by Trukhanov revealed buildings with shattered windows and damaged facades. While the immediate toll on human life remains unclear, authorities are diligently assessing the damage.

Speculation among local bloggers suggests the use of drones in the assault, with some residents reporting discoveries of drone fragments in various parts of the city. The strategic Black Sea port of Odesa has been frequently targeted throughout the ongoing conflict, particularly for its key port facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)