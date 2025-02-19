Left Menu

Adani Bribery Case: SEC's Pursuit for Justice Continues

The US SEC is attempting to serve a complaint to Gautam and Sagar Adani regarding allegations of a bribery scheme. Their efforts involve cooperation with Indian authorities under the Hague Service Convention. The Adani Group denies the allegations and asserts their commitment to legal compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-02-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 08:38 IST
Adani Bribery Case: SEC's Pursuit for Justice Continues

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is intensifying its efforts to serve a complaint on Gautam and Sagar Adani, alleged participants in a significant bribery scheme. The complaint, part of broader lawsuits, involves accusations that they violated antifraud provisions by making misleading representations concerning Adani Green Energy Ltd.

The SEC's actions are being conducted in collaboration with Indian authorities under the Hague Service Convention to ensure proper service of the complaint. The Commission submitted an update on these efforts to Judge Nicholas Garaufis in the Eastern District of New York, emphasizing that Gautam and Sagar Adani are currently located in India.

The Adani Group has countered these allegations, terming them baseless, and remains adamant about the group's commitment to adhere to legal and regulatory standards across all its operations. This legal saga also includes charges from the US Department of Justice and highlights a broader scrutiny of governance within the Adani conglomerate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025