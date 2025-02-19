Adani Bribery Case: SEC's Pursuit for Justice Continues

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is intensifying its efforts to serve a complaint on Gautam and Sagar Adani, alleged participants in a significant bribery scheme. The complaint, part of broader lawsuits, involves accusations that they violated antifraud provisions by making misleading representations concerning Adani Green Energy Ltd.

The SEC's actions are being conducted in collaboration with Indian authorities under the Hague Service Convention to ensure proper service of the complaint. The Commission submitted an update on these efforts to Judge Nicholas Garaufis in the Eastern District of New York, emphasizing that Gautam and Sagar Adani are currently located in India.

The Adani Group has countered these allegations, terming them baseless, and remains adamant about the group's commitment to adhere to legal and regulatory standards across all its operations. This legal saga also includes charges from the US Department of Justice and highlights a broader scrutiny of governance within the Adani conglomerate.

