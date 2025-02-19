Ukraine's Bold Overnight Strike on Russian Oil Refinery

In a daring nighttime operation, Ukraine launched an attack on an oil refinery in Syzran, situated in Russia's Samara region, according to an announcement by the regional governor on Wednesday. Emergency services are currently managing the situation, and initial reports indicate there are no casualties.

The refinery's status remains uncertain as Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev did not confirm if there were damages, though reports from the Baza and Mash Telegram channels suggest a fire broke out following the assault.

Reacting to the incursion, Russia's Defence Ministry revealed that its air defence systems successfully neutralized nine Ukrainian drones over several regions, including Bryansk, Tatarstan, Tula, and above the Black Sea, during the overnight offensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)