Left Menu

Ukraine's Bold Overnight Strike on Russian Oil Refinery

Ukraine targeted an oil refinery in Syzran, located in Russia's Samara region, during a nighttime operation. According to regional governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, emergency services are on-site, but no casualties have been reported. Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the interception of nine Ukrainian drones overnight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 10:54 IST
Ukraine's Bold Overnight Strike on Russian Oil Refinery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a daring nighttime operation, Ukraine launched an attack on an oil refinery in Syzran, situated in Russia's Samara region, according to an announcement by the regional governor on Wednesday. Emergency services are currently managing the situation, and initial reports indicate there are no casualties.

The refinery's status remains uncertain as Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev did not confirm if there were damages, though reports from the Baza and Mash Telegram channels suggest a fire broke out following the assault.

Reacting to the incursion, Russia's Defence Ministry revealed that its air defence systems successfully neutralized nine Ukrainian drones over several regions, including Bryansk, Tatarstan, Tula, and above the Black Sea, during the overnight offensive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025