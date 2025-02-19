Japanese Court Sentences Bomb Attacker to 10 Years for Assassination Attempt on Ex-PM Kishida

A Japanese court has sentenced Ryuji Kimura, the man who targeted former Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with a homemade pipe bomb, to 10 years in prison. The court decision stems from Kimura's attempted assassination during a 2023 campaign event.

Kimura was found guilty of attempted murder and violating laws concerning explosives, alongside other charges. The intrusion took place in April 2023 at a fishing port in Wakayama, putting the lives of many at risk and striking a severe blow to democratic processes, as reported by Kyodo News.

Despite his not guilty plea, claiming he only wished to draw public attention, Kimura was unable to convince the court. Ultimately, the ruling served as a stern reminder of the continuous need for stringent political security measures in Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)