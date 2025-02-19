High Tension in Assam Assembly: A Day of Adjournments and Slogans

The Assam Assembly witnessed a turbulent session on Wednesday, punctuated by three adjournments as lawmakers clashed over urgent matters requiring discussion. Both ruling and opposition members sought to sideline routine business in favor of debated issues.

The opposition introduced four adjournment motions, aiming to address critical incidents including a coal mine tragedy at Umrangso, syndicate operations, detention center allegations, and a notorious cash-for-job scam linked to the Assam Public Service Commission.

Despite initial disruptions, a resolved agreement between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Speaker to deliberate these matters later in the session allowed normal proceedings to resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)