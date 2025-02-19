Left Menu

High Tension in Assam Assembly: A Day of Adjournments and Slogans

The Assam Assembly faced multiple adjournments as both ruling and opposition parties demanded immediate discussions on pressing issues, leading to disorder. The conflict centered around adjournment motions related to a coal mine tragedy, syndicate activities, detention center allegations, and a cash-for-job scam, ultimately resolved with an agreement to discuss them later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 19-02-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:52 IST
High Tension in Assam Assembly: A Day of Adjournments and Slogans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Assembly witnessed a turbulent session on Wednesday, punctuated by three adjournments as lawmakers clashed over urgent matters requiring discussion. Both ruling and opposition members sought to sideline routine business in favor of debated issues.

The opposition introduced four adjournment motions, aiming to address critical incidents including a coal mine tragedy at Umrangso, syndicate operations, detention center allegations, and a notorious cash-for-job scam linked to the Assam Public Service Commission.

Despite initial disruptions, a resolved agreement between Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Speaker to deliberate these matters later in the session allowed normal proceedings to resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025