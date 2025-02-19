Operation Kurram: A Battle for Peace in Pakistan's Frontier

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in northwest Pakistan is preparing for a military operation in Kurram district, following relentless militant attacks on security forces and humanitarian aid convoys, official sources revealed on Wednesday.

Authorities have instructed residents of four villages—Ochat, Daad Kamar, Manduri, and Bagan—to evacuate to facilitate the upcoming operation. In addition to this, the government has announced reward money for information on those causing unrest and has halted the distribution of compensation cheques due to recent violence.

The district, scarred by repeated violence, saw the latest attack on Monday night, which forms part of a long history of tribal and sectarian conflicts. Despite a ceasefire between Sunni and Shia groups signed in January, Kurram remains volatile, with over 150 fatalities since a new wave of clashes erupted in November 2024.

