Scooter Heist: Businessman's Rs 97 Lakh Looted at Gunpoint in Delhi

Two unidentified men on a scooter have reportedly robbed a businessman at gunpoint in Brijpuri, located in Delhi's northeast region. The victim, Anees Ansari, a 45-year-old copper scrap trader from Karawal Nagar, was on his way back to his office in Mustafabad after collecting cash from Old Delhi when the incident occurred.

According to police reports, the suspects intercepted Ansari, brandished a weapon, and absconded with a bag containing Rs 97 lakh. The crime was reported to the authorities at Dayalpur Police Station on February 16, prompting an official investigation into the incident.

Law enforcement agencies have organized specialized teams to pursue the assailants and retrieve the stolen sum. Investigators are currently examining CCTV footage from the vicinity in hopes of identifying and capturing the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)