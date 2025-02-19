Delhi HC Urges Railways to Regulate Passenger Limits Post-Stampede Tragedy

The Delhi High Court has called on Indian Railways to reassess and regulate the maximum number of passengers allowed and the sale of platform tickets. This directive follows a stampede incident at New Delhi Railway Station, prompting the filing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

A bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhayaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela urged authorities to file an affidavit detailing measures taken to address these issues, underscoring the need for compliance with existing legal provisions.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta emphasized that the Railways intended to approach the matter diligently, aligning with legal mandates. Denoting the gravity of the stampede that resulted in casualties, the high court's directive extends beyond this incident, focusing on broader compliance to prevent future disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)