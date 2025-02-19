Rouble Steadies Amid Cautious Optimism in U.S.-Russia Talks

The Russian rouble stayed relatively stable against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as the trading community awaited new developments in the diplomatic dialogue between Moscow and Washington concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine. By 0830 GMT, the rouble showed a marginal increase of 0.3%, trading at 91.25 against the dollar on the Moscow Exchange, just shy of the five-month high it hit last week.

Analysts from BSC brokerage urged a cautious approach, noting that the current market environment is infused with an 'excessively optimistic mood and volatility.' They advised that it is premature to anticipate any real changes in the geopolitical landscape.

This year, the rouble has surged approximately 20% against the dollar, driven largely by market expectations of easing tensions between Russia and Western countries.

