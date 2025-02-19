Left Menu

Rouble Steadies Amid Cautious Optimism in U.S.-Russia Talks

The Russian rouble remained steady against the U.S. dollar amid cautious market optimism over potential diplomatic progress between Moscow and Washington on the Ukraine conflict. Despite its recent gains, analysts warn against premature expectations of significant changes in geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 14:19 IST
Rouble Steadies Amid Cautious Optimism in U.S.-Russia Talks
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian rouble stayed relatively stable against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as the trading community awaited new developments in the diplomatic dialogue between Moscow and Washington concerning the ongoing war in Ukraine. By 0830 GMT, the rouble showed a marginal increase of 0.3%, trading at 91.25 against the dollar on the Moscow Exchange, just shy of the five-month high it hit last week.

Analysts from BSC brokerage urged a cautious approach, noting that the current market environment is infused with an 'excessively optimistic mood and volatility.' They advised that it is premature to anticipate any real changes in the geopolitical landscape.

This year, the rouble has surged approximately 20% against the dollar, driven largely by market expectations of easing tensions between Russia and Western countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025