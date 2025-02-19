Left Menu

U.S.-Russia Talks: A Step Toward Settling the Ukraine Conflict

Russian and U.S. leaders may soon meet to discuss a settlement in the Ukraine war, as reported by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Recent talks in Riyadh marked a pivotal step despite the absence of Ukrainian and European officials, which Kyiv has criticized.

In a significant diplomatic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump could potentially meet this month, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The meeting, however, requires extensive preparation.

The recent U.S.-Russia discussions held in Riyadh were deemed a "very, very important step" in addressing the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, nearing its third year. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov highlighted the agreement reached by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio as pivotal in advancing diplomatic efforts.

Tuesday's talks marked the first such direct engagement between U.S. and Russian officials to seek a resolution in the deadliest European conflict since World War Two. Notably, Ukrainian and European leaders were absent from these discussions, prompting Kyiv to declare its refusal to accept any enforced settlement without its consent.

