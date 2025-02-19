Temple-Mosque Showdown Resumes After Lawyers' Strike

A temple-mosque dispute in Badaun is set to be addressed by the court on March 10. The hearing was postponed due to an ongoing lawyers' strike.

Fast-track court civil judge Amit Kumar is presiding over the Neelkanth Mahadev Temple v. Jama Masjid Intazamia Committee case. Advocate Vivek Rainder, representing the Hindu side, assured that they are prepared for the arguments.

Previously, the court called for representation from the Muslim side, but none appeared, resulting in multiple rescheduling. The court granted another opportunity for the Intazamia Committee to present its case on March 10.

