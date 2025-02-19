Israeli Military Faces Charges Over Prisoner Abuse

In a significant development, Israeli military prosecutors have filed charges against five reservists accused of severe prisoner abuse at Sde Teiman prison, located in southern Israel. The allegations, involving cracked ribs and a punctured lung, underscore the gravity of the incident.

The incident, dating back to July 5th, 2024, reportedly occurred during a routine search at the Negev desert facility. According to the allegations, the five reservists physically assaulted the detainee, a member of Hamas, causing severe injuries.

This case has triggered intense debate in Israel, especially as it is part of a disturbing pattern of abuse that has been subject to criticism by human rights groups and international observers. The military court's recent sentencing of another soldier for similar abuses has added fuel to the controversy over Israel's detention practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)