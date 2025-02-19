Tower Tension: Man Rescued After Six-Hour Drama in Rajouri

In a dramatic incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a 40-year-old man climbed atop a mobile tower, threatening to end his life. Alleging police harassment, Javaid Kohli insisted on assurances from senior government officials before he would consider descending. This tense situation unfolded on Wednesday morning.

The standoff lasted for over six hours, drawing attention from local authorities and his distressed family. Despite multiple pleas from civil officers and his children, Kohli remained adamant, broadcasting live on social media in the meantime.

Finally, a combined rescue operation involving the police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) successfully brought the situation to a close around 3.15 pm. Using a public address system, authorities assured Kohli that his grievances would be addressed, ultimately convincing him to come down safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)