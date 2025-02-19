Left Menu

Tower Tension: Man Rescued After Six-Hour Drama in Rajouri

In Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, a man named Javaid Kohli climbed a mobile tower, threatening suicide. Alleging police harassment, he demanded assurances from senior officials. A joint rescue by police and SDRF ended the six-hour ordeal, ensuring Kohli's safe descent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a 40-year-old man climbed atop a mobile tower, threatening to end his life. Alleging police harassment, Javaid Kohli insisted on assurances from senior government officials before he would consider descending. This tense situation unfolded on Wednesday morning.

The standoff lasted for over six hours, drawing attention from local authorities and his distressed family. Despite multiple pleas from civil officers and his children, Kohli remained adamant, broadcasting live on social media in the meantime.

Finally, a combined rescue operation involving the police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) successfully brought the situation to a close around 3.15 pm. Using a public address system, authorities assured Kohli that his grievances would be addressed, ultimately convincing him to come down safely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

