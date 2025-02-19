Tripura's Relief Boost: Centre Approves Rs 288.93 Crore for Flood Recovery

On Wednesday, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha shared that the Central Government has approved an additional Rs 288.93 crore in flood relief under the National Disaster Response Fund. This decision is set to bolster recovery efforts in the state following last year's destructive floods.

The announcement follows earlier financial support from the Centre, which had initially provided Rs 62 crore in two phases. Last August's floods caused considerable damage in Tripura, claiming 18 lives and resulting in property losses estimated at Rs 15,000 crore.

Saha expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting their continued support. The approval came after a meeting between the Chief Minister and the Union Home Minister in New Delhi, where the dire impact of the floods was discussed, emphasizing the urgent need for relief.

