Left Menu

Tripura's Relief Boost: Centre Approves Rs 288.93 Crore for Flood Recovery

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the Centre's approval of an additional Rs 288.93 crore for flood relief under the National Disaster Response Fund. This follows an earlier provision of Rs 62 crore and addresses the devastation from last August's floods, which caused significant damage and loss of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 19-02-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:45 IST
Tripura's Relief Boost: Centre Approves Rs 288.93 Crore for Flood Recovery
Manik Saha Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha shared that the Central Government has approved an additional Rs 288.93 crore in flood relief under the National Disaster Response Fund. This decision is set to bolster recovery efforts in the state following last year's destructive floods.

The announcement follows earlier financial support from the Centre, which had initially provided Rs 62 crore in two phases. Last August's floods caused considerable damage in Tripura, claiming 18 lives and resulting in property losses estimated at Rs 15,000 crore.

Saha expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting their continued support. The approval came after a meeting between the Chief Minister and the Union Home Minister in New Delhi, where the dire impact of the floods was discussed, emphasizing the urgent need for relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025