Tripura's Relief Boost: Centre Approves Rs 288.93 Crore for Flood Recovery
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the Centre's approval of an additional Rs 288.93 crore for flood relief under the National Disaster Response Fund. This follows an earlier provision of Rs 62 crore and addresses the devastation from last August's floods, which caused significant damage and loss of life.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Tripura's Chief Minister Manik Saha shared that the Central Government has approved an additional Rs 288.93 crore in flood relief under the National Disaster Response Fund. This decision is set to bolster recovery efforts in the state following last year's destructive floods.
The announcement follows earlier financial support from the Centre, which had initially provided Rs 62 crore in two phases. Last August's floods caused considerable damage in Tripura, claiming 18 lives and resulting in property losses estimated at Rs 15,000 crore.
Saha expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, highlighting their continued support. The approval came after a meeting between the Chief Minister and the Union Home Minister in New Delhi, where the dire impact of the floods was discussed, emphasizing the urgent need for relief.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Central Government's UGC Draft Sparks Controversy in Parliament
Central Government Litigant in Seven Lakh Court Cases: Rajya Sabha Session Highlights
Rozgar Melas Propel Recruitment in Central Government
Central Government's Contractual Hiring: Guidelines and Processes Unveiled
Kavitha Criticizes Central Government: Claims Discrimination Against Telangana