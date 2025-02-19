Delhi Police Captures Notorious Gang Associate in Maharashtra

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police has caught Shadab, a notorious member of the Chennu Pahalwan gang, in Maharashtra. The apprehension was confirmed by an official on Wednesday.

Shadab, aged 28, eluded arrest for four years and was declared a proclaimed offender in several cases, including robbery, extortion, and attempt to culpable homicide. Hailing from Delhi's Narela, he held a notorious reputation with involvement in 17 criminal cases across Delhi and Haryana.

The police, acting on a tip-off, tracked Shadab to Mumbra, Maharashtra. A tense 30-hour operation culminated in his arrest near Pahar Wali Masjid on February 16, bringing long-awaited relief to law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)