Drug Trafficking Bust: 27 Arrested in Pan-European Operation
A significant pan-European law enforcement operation has led to the arrest of 27 individuals involved in drug trafficking. The operation targeted two groups, one of which exploited migrants as couriers. Key arrests were made in Italy, Albania, and Spain. Italian authorities detailed the sophisticated trafficking routes and methods used by the perpetrators.
In a significant crackdown against cross-border crime, Italian Carabinieri police announced the arrest of 27 people in a sweeping pan-European raid targeting two major drug trafficking networks. These arrests were made across Italy, Albania, and Spain, with allegations centering on drug-related offenses.
Authorities revealed that one of the drug rings, predominantly managed by Nigerian nationals, exploited young Nigerian asylum seekers as couriers to distribute marijuana throughout Italy and Europe. Crucially, a bus station near Rome's Tiburtina train hub served as a pivotal distribution point in this illicit network.
The second group, led by Albanians, was implicated in shipping marijuana from Albania to Italy using swift boats and sold it to Nigerian traffickers. Additionally, some Albanian members faced charges of aggravated extortion, underscoring the complex dynamics of these criminal enterprises.
