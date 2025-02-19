Left Menu

Karnataka's Anna Bhagya Scheme: Doubling Down on Rice Distribution

The Karnataka government will supply an additional five kilograms of rice under the Anna Bhagya scheme starting February. Initially hindered by grain availability, beneficiaries received cash transfers. Now, with rice procurement from FCI at Rs 22.5 per kg, the state fulfills its pre-poll promise amid allegations against the Centre of withholding rice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 16:55 IST
The Karnataka government has announced the commencement of providing an additional five kilograms of rice per member each month under the Anna Bhagya scheme, starting from February. This initiative comes as a fulfillment of the state's pre-poll promise, despite previous constraints in food grain supply.

Previously, the Congress-led government compensated beneficiaries with a Rs 170 cash transfer due to insufficient rice stocks. The scheme aims to support families below the poverty line by distributing a total of 10 kilograms, including 5 kilograms supplied by the Centre.

The state plans to procure the necessary rice from the Food Corporation of India at a cost of Rs 22.5 per kg, requiring an estimated 2.1 lakh tonnes monthly, as confirmed by State Minister K H Muniyappa. State officials engaged in discussions with Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi, who committed to a steady rice supply for the next two years, despite tensions over rice availability claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

