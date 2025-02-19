ICAI Champions Work-Life Balance Amid Industry Debates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is taking strides to promote a healthy work-life balance for its members and associates. President Charanjot Singh Nanda announced the formation of a dedicated committee to tackle this issue amid ongoing discussions about extending working hours.

Nanda emphasized the importance of a balanced lifestyle at a recent briefing in the nation's capital. The ICAI, which represents over four lakh members and around 10 lakh students, aims to increase awareness across all branches to manage stress effectively.

This initiative follows the tragic death of a chartered accountant, attributed to work-related stress. Last September, the ICAI set up a group to propose stress management strategies and established a counseling help desk for its community.

