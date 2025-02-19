ICAI Champions Work-Life Balance Amid Industry Debates
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has formed a committee to advocate for work-life balance among its members and associates. This initiative arises amidst debates on longer working hours and follows the death of a chartered accountant linked to work stress.
- Country:
- India
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is taking strides to promote a healthy work-life balance for its members and associates. President Charanjot Singh Nanda announced the formation of a dedicated committee to tackle this issue amid ongoing discussions about extending working hours.
Nanda emphasized the importance of a balanced lifestyle at a recent briefing in the nation's capital. The ICAI, which represents over four lakh members and around 10 lakh students, aims to increase awareness across all branches to manage stress effectively.
This initiative follows the tragic death of a chartered accountant, attributed to work-related stress. Last September, the ICAI set up a group to propose stress management strategies and established a counseling help desk for its community.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Assembly Election Fever: High-Level Voter Awareness Initiatives
Awareness and Action: Enhancing Workplace Safety for Women in Kerala
Prataprao Jadhav Launches “Shatavari – For Better Health” Campaign to Promote Medicinal Plant Awareness
Nelson Mandela Bay Launches Hazardous Waste Awareness Campaign
Nationwide Awareness Programmes Mark World Epilepsy Day, Promoting Inclusion and Understanding