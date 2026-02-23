Left Menu

Uniting for Rare Diseases: Awareness Walk and Advocacy in Delhi

International Rare Disease Day was marked by a collaborative initiative in Delhi, highlighting the challenges faced by patients and advocating for better policies. Hundreds participated in a Walk4Rare, raising awareness and encouraging support for affected families. Experts emphasized the need for better healthcare access and policy improvements.

Updated: 23-02-2026 18:06 IST
Lives cannot wait-RDIF observed International Rare Disease Day 2026 at SGPGI, Lucknow. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Observed with a strong sense of commitment and solidarity, International Rare Disease Day on February 22, 2026, saw the Rare Diseases India Foundation (RDIF) and Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) join forces in New Delhi. The event attracted hundreds of rare disease patients, their families, healthcare professionals, and specialists, all aiming to highlight the challenges faced by those afflicted with rare conditions.

The event featured a "Walk4Rare" Awareness Walk, which successfully increased public understanding and visibility of the difficulties encountered by rare disease patients. This initiative aimed to provide a comprehensive support platform, addressing patient concerns about diagnosis, treatment options, and the caregiving challenges they encounter. Interactive sessions were held to answer queries and guide families on available resources, alongside cultural performances that celebrated resilience and hope within the community.

Dr. Devendra Gupta, Chief Medical Superintendent of SGPGI, emphasized the critical role of Patient Advocacy Groups in bridging gaps between patients, healthcare providers, and policymakers. He stressed the need for collaboration to ensure timely diagnosis and sustained care. Co-founder and Director of RDIF, Mr. Saurabh Singh, highlighted the inadequacy of current funding caps and the need for policy expansion. The event concluded with a call to action for greater awareness and policy change to support rare disease patients effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

