Father and Brother-in-law Booked for Infant Trafficking

A disturbing case has emerged from Panam village where a man, identified as Sohan, allegedly sold his nine-month-old son for Rs 1 lakh, abetted by his brother-in-law, Sagar.

The incident was uncovered when local police received a tip-off during a routine patrol, revealing the transgression.

Preliminary investigations suggest part-payment was made in cash with the balance transferred to Sagar's bank account. An FIR under the Juvenile Justice Act has been filed, and authorities are actively conducting raids to locate the child and detain the suspects involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)