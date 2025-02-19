Father and Brother-in-law Booked for Infant Trafficking
In a shocking incident, a man allegedly sold his nine-month-old son for Rs 1 lakh with the help of his brother-in-law. The police, who received a tip-off and are investigating, have registered an FIR and are conducting raids to locate the child and apprehend the accused.
A disturbing case has emerged from Panam village where a man, identified as Sohan, allegedly sold his nine-month-old son for Rs 1 lakh, abetted by his brother-in-law, Sagar.
The incident was uncovered when local police received a tip-off during a routine patrol, revealing the transgression.
Preliminary investigations suggest part-payment was made in cash with the balance transferred to Sagar's bank account. An FIR under the Juvenile Justice Act has been filed, and authorities are actively conducting raids to locate the child and detain the suspects involved.
