ICG Urges Diplomacy in Eastern Congo Crisis

The International Contact Group (ICG) for the Great Lakes expresses serious concern about the situation in eastern Congo, emphasizing that diplomatic and political engagement, not military action, is crucial. The ICG strongly condemns human rights violations and stresses accountability for perpetrators and support for victims.

Updated: 19-02-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:02 IST
The International Contact Group (ICG) for the Great Lakes has expressed deep concern over the escalating situation in eastern Congo, highlighting a pressing need for diplomacy.

Calling for a diplomatic and political approach, the group insists there is no military solution to the conflict.

Heavily condemning human rights violations, the ICG, chaired by Germany, demands thorough investigations and accountability for the perpetrators while ensuring support for the victims.

