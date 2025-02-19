Left Menu

Major Heroin Bust Uncovers Drug Network in Jammu & Kashmir

Police seized over 500 gm of heroin valued at Rs 5.14 lakh from a drug peddler's house in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. This follows the arrest of alleged drug racket kingpin Jaswinder Kumar. Earlier, aides were arrested with 6 kg heroin worth Rs 30 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:57 IST
In a significant drug bust, police in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have seized heroin weighing over 500 grams from the residence of an already detained drug peddler.

The raid happened at the house of Jaswinder Kumar, also known as Sonu, in Lamberi, Nowshera sector. Kumar is the alleged leader of a drug trafficking operation and was apprehended on February 4.

On Kumar's information, two of his accomplices were apprehended in February from Sair Bhawani village, Nowshera, with 6 kilograms of high-quality heroin estimated to be worth Rs 30 crore. The law enforcement agency had detained two other members of the network last year, along with 5.3 kg of heroin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

