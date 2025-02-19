Tensions Mount as Pakistan Pushes for Afghan Expulsion

Authorities in Pakistan's capital and a nearby city have intensified arrests of Afghan citizens in what the Afghan Embassy describes as an effort to force their expulsion from the country. The embassy condemned the move, claiming it targets all Afghan refugees.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry dismisses these allegations, insisting that actions are aimed at facilitating the swift return of Afghans to their home country. The issue highlights ongoing tensions, especially following a deadline set by Pakistan's Prime Minister for deportations, which affects thousands awaiting third-country relocation.

The situation affects both undocumented Afghans and those registered with UN agencies. Many Afghans, having fled the Taliban rule or earlier conflicts, now face an uncertain future in Pakistan. The dispute between Pakistani authorities and the Afghan Embassy underscores a broader regional crisis impacting the lives of nearly 1.45 million Afghan refugees.

(With inputs from agencies.)