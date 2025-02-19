Putin Praises Outcome of Russia-U.S. Talks
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of recent Russia-U.S. negotiations held in Saudi Arabia, highlighting the positive results achieved as reported by several Russian news agencies.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his satisfaction following the conclusion of Russia-U.S. talks held in Saudi Arabia. According to reports from Russian news agencies, Putin is pleased with the discussions' outcomes.
The Interfax news agency quoted Putin affirming, 'Yes, I have been informed. I rate them highly, there are results.' This statement underscores Putin's approval of the negotiation process and the progress achieved.
The talks in Saudi Arabia mark a significant, albeit unspecified, step forward in Russia-U.S. relations, signaling a potential pivot towards cooperative diplomacy between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Russia
- U.S.
- talks
- Saudi Arabia
- negotiations
- Interfax
- diplomacy
- results
- relations