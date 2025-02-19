Putin Praises Outcome of Russia-U.S. Talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his satisfaction following the conclusion of Russia-U.S. talks held in Saudi Arabia. According to reports from Russian news agencies, Putin is pleased with the discussions' outcomes.

The Interfax news agency quoted Putin affirming, 'Yes, I have been informed. I rate them highly, there are results.' This statement underscores Putin's approval of the negotiation process and the progress achieved.

The talks in Saudi Arabia mark a significant, albeit unspecified, step forward in Russia-U.S. relations, signaling a potential pivot towards cooperative diplomacy between the two nations.

