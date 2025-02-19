Left Menu

Early Work Release for Ramzan: A Tale of Two States

The NDA government in Andhra Pradesh has permitted Muslim employees to leave work an hour early during Ramzan, a move welcomed by the state BJP. This stands in contrast to criticism faced by Congress in Telangana over a similar policy. The BJP emphasizes its principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The NDA government led by the TDP in Andhra Pradesh has allowed Muslim employees to leave work an hour early between March 2 and March 30 during Ramzan. This decision, widely approved by the local BJP, highlights contrasting reactions to similar policies in neighboring Telangana.

BJP leader S Yamini Sharma stated that this move aligns with their ideology of 'Antyodaya' and 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.' Despite controversy in Congress-ruled Telangana, the BJP in Andhra Pradesh stands firm, avoiding potential tensions within the ruling coalition.

Meanwhile, Law and Minority Welfare Minister NMD Farook expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for allocating Rs 45 crore for pending honoraria, benefiting 5,000 imams and muezzins. This financial support underscores the government's commitment to minority welfare in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

