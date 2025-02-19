UAE Secures Defense Deals Worth $2.8 Billion

The UAE's Tawazun Council, responsible for defense and security procurements for the nation's armed forces and Abu Dhabi police, has finalized 10 significant agreements totaling 10.18 billion dirhams ($2.8 billion). These contracts were established at exhibitions held in the nation's capital, Abu Dhabi.

The Ministry of Defense publicized this major development via the social media platform X, showcasing the collaborative efforts between the UAE and both domestic and international companies.

This announcement follows a series of strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing the UAE's defense capabilities, as part of its ongoing commitment to national security.

