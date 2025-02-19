Left Menu

UAE Secures Defense Deals Worth $2.8 Billion

The UAE's Tawazun Council has secured agreements amounting to $2.8 billion with both local and international firms as part of defense and security acquisitions for the UAE armed forces and Abu Dhabi police, as confirmed by the defense ministry.

  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The UAE's Tawazun Council, responsible for defense and security procurements for the nation's armed forces and Abu Dhabi police, has finalized 10 significant agreements totaling 10.18 billion dirhams ($2.8 billion). These contracts were established at exhibitions held in the nation's capital, Abu Dhabi.

The Ministry of Defense publicized this major development via the social media platform X, showcasing the collaborative efforts between the UAE and both domestic and international companies.

This announcement follows a series of strategic partnerships aimed at enhancing the UAE's defense capabilities, as part of its ongoing commitment to national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

