Daily Wagers Demand Rights in Fiery Protest

Protesters, mainly daily wagers, were detained during a demonstration in support of implementing the minimum wages act and regularization of their services in J&K. The protest, organized by All J&K Daily Wagers Sangharsh Samiti, aimed to catch government attention before the upcoming budget session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:48 IST
In a bid to highlight their plight, nearly a dozen protesters, primarily daily wagers, were taken into preventive custody on Wednesday as they attempted to carry out a protest march to assert their demands.

The protest, orchestrated by the All J&K Daily Wagers Sangharsh Samiti, intended to draw attention to the need for implementing the minimum wages act and demanded the regularization of their services. The march was scheduled to proceed from Maulana Azad Stadium to the Civil Secretariat.

The demonstration gathered steam as Asha workers joined the chorus, converging outside the stadium and vocalizing their grievances against the government and the lieutenant governor. Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, police detained ten individuals and dispersed the remaining group, who were seeking justice for their service over the past three decades.

