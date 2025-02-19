Activist Alleges Corruption Against NCP Leader Munde

Anjali Damania, a known social activist, has levelled serious corruption allegations against NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, currently serving as the Food and Civil Supplies Minister. She accused him of bypassing genuine cabinet decisions during his tenure as the agriculture minister in 2024.

Damania alleges that Munde was involved in issuing misleading orders for fund allocations without official cabinet approvals. She claims that meetings on crucial dates in September 2024 lacked any decisions related to the agriculture sector. This raises questions about unauthorised fund distribution, including Rs 700 crore for solar-powered projects.

In response, Munde dismissed the allegations outright, calling them baseless and urged Damania to present concrete proof in court. As the controversy unfolds, Munde critiques the activist for her so-called half-baked knowledge, maintaining that all governmental resolutions are carefully vetted through bureaucratic channels before issuance.

(With inputs from agencies.)