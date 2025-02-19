Lebanon Demands Full Israeli Withdrawal for Lasting Peace

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun on Wednesday urged the United States to facilitate the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon, highlighting the importance of ending the occupation to achieve lasting peace. Aoun's appeal was made in a meeting with U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz.

On Tuesday, Israeli troops exited most of the south, but Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated that Israel would temporarily maintain its presence in five strategic points needed for national security.

The scheduled Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, originally set for January 26, was postponed to February 18. This delay has sparked a contentious exchange, with Lebanon accusing Israel of stalling, while Israel claims Lebanon has failed to adhere to the ceasefire terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)