Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drone Strike Hits Lebanese Border

An Israeli drone strike in Aita al-Shaab, Lebanon, killed one person amid ongoing tensions post-Israeli withdrawal deadline. Israel targeted a 'Hezbollah operative,' raising security justifications for remaining forces. Despite the ceasefire, disputes over withdrawal terms persist, with Lebanon attributing delay blame to Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli drone strike claimed the life of one individual in the Lebanese border town of Aita al-Shaab, reported the Lebanese Ministry of Health. The strike occurred a day after Israeli forces' withdrawal deadline, as per a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

The Israeli military labeled the target a 'Hezbollah operative' engaged in weapon handling. This incident follows the February 18 withdrawal deadline, previously set for January 26, marking the extended deadline following claims of Lebanese non-compliance with the ceasefire terms.

Israeli authorities justify their remaining troops' presence for national security, despite Hezbollah's accusations of land occupation. Tensions remain, exacerbated by claims of gunfire injuries in Al-Wazzani amid ongoing regional disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

