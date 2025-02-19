Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drone Strike Hits Lebanese Border

An Israeli drone strike claimed the life of one individual in the Lebanese border town of Aita al-Shaab, reported the Lebanese Ministry of Health. The strike occurred a day after Israeli forces' withdrawal deadline, as per a U.S.-brokered ceasefire.

The Israeli military labeled the target a 'Hezbollah operative' engaged in weapon handling. This incident follows the February 18 withdrawal deadline, previously set for January 26, marking the extended deadline following claims of Lebanese non-compliance with the ceasefire terms.

Israeli authorities justify their remaining troops' presence for national security, despite Hezbollah's accusations of land occupation. Tensions remain, exacerbated by claims of gunfire injuries in Al-Wazzani amid ongoing regional disputes.

