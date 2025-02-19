Odisha Deputy Collector Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

In a crackdown on corruption, the Odisha vigilance department apprehended Sarat Kumar Giri, a deputy collector in Keonjhar, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, according to an official statement.

As per reports, Giri, a senior Odisha Administrative Service officer, was nabbed after demanding a bribe to transfer compensation money due from a court order for land acquisition related to NH-215 construction.

Vigilance officials trapped and caught Giri red-handed in his office. Subsequent searches were conducted at various locations linked to him, and a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)