Left Menu

Odisha Deputy Collector Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

The Odisha vigilance department arrested Sarat Kumar Giri, a deputy collector in Keonjhar, for accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe. The officer demanded the bribe to release compensation awarded by a court. A sting operation led to his apprehension, and subsequent investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:34 IST
Odisha Deputy Collector Nabbed in Bribery Scandal
arrest
  • Country:
  • India

In a crackdown on corruption, the Odisha vigilance department apprehended Sarat Kumar Giri, a deputy collector in Keonjhar, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, according to an official statement.

As per reports, Giri, a senior Odisha Administrative Service officer, was nabbed after demanding a bribe to transfer compensation money due from a court order for land acquisition related to NH-215 construction.

Vigilance officials trapped and caught Giri red-handed in his office. Subsequent searches were conducted at various locations linked to him, and a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025