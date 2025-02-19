Busted at Bengaluru: International Drug Ring Exposed
The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested five individuals at Bengaluru airport, accused of smuggling high-grade cannabis from Thailand. This crackdown reveals the workings of a trans-national drug syndicate luring people with free trips. Public warnings highlight the legal penalties for carrying cannabis in India.
- Country:
- India
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested five individuals at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport for allegedly smuggling high-grade cannabis on their trip back from Thailand, as funded by a drug trafficking network.
These individuals, aged between 25-35, reportedly acted as 'mules,' misled into believing cannabis trading is legal in India with reassurances of help if caught. The NCB confiscated about 20 kg of hydroponic weed as part of this operation.
The arrests highlight a larger trans-national drug syndicate that finances leisure trips in exchange for trafficking cannabis. The NCB urges the public to remain vigilant against such schemes and report any drug trafficking activities using their MANAS helpline at 1933.
(With inputs from agencies.)
