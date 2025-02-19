Crackdown on Misinformation: The Battle to Protect Maha Kumbh's Integrity

The Uttar Pradesh Police are steadfast in their efforts to combat the spread of misinformation concerning the Maha Kumbh, a major religious event in Prayagraj. Legal proceedings have been launched against 101 social media accounts accused of disseminating misleading data, spurred by a directive from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A cyber patrolling strategy spearheaded by Director General of Police Prashant Kumar was put in place to monitor and tackle the spread of such misinformation. Continuous surveillance on social media platforms is maintained to spot and debunk fake posts and rumors, safeguarding the event's integrity.

Among notable cases, a video from Pakistan was falsely associated with a Maha Kumbh stampede. The footage was actually a road accident in Pakistan, verified by police who swiftly debunked the claim. This forms part of a broader crackdown to maintain the truth about Maha Kumbh, with officials urging the public to rely on verified sources.

