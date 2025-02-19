Left Menu

Helicopter Ride Scam Foiled: Five Arrested in Mumbai

Mumbai police have arrested five individuals for duping Kumbh Mela attendees with fake helicopter rides. Four men from Bihar and a woman from Andheri were caught running a fraudulent website. Victims were asked to transfer money for rides, which were never delivered. The suspects were tracked and apprehended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai police have arrested five members of a gang involved in online fraud. This group was allegedly scamming devotees visiting the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj by offering non-existent helicopter rides, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The suspects include four men from Bihar and a woman from Andheri in Mumbai. Authorities report that the gang operated a fake website that falsely advertised helicopter rides during the religious congregation, conning individuals eager to experience the event from above.

The operation was uncovered when a woman reported the scam to Cuffe Parade police. Her complaint revealed that after transferring money for the supposed service, the funds were misdirected to an unrelated account in Bihar. Further investigation led to the arrests across multiple states, shedding light on the well-coordinated fraudulent scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

