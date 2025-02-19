Helicopter Ride Scam Foiled: Five Arrested in Mumbai

In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai police have arrested five members of a gang involved in online fraud. This group was allegedly scamming devotees visiting the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj by offering non-existent helicopter rides, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The suspects include four men from Bihar and a woman from Andheri in Mumbai. Authorities report that the gang operated a fake website that falsely advertised helicopter rides during the religious congregation, conning individuals eager to experience the event from above.

The operation was uncovered when a woman reported the scam to Cuffe Parade police. Her complaint revealed that after transferring money for the supposed service, the funds were misdirected to an unrelated account in Bihar. Further investigation led to the arrests across multiple states, shedding light on the well-coordinated fraudulent scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)