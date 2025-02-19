Heroic Army Response Saves Village from Fire Disaster in Jammu and Kashmir

A fire broke out at a residence in a remote village of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly due to a short circuit, officials revealed on Wednesday.

The local army unit's Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was notified and rushed to the scene within minutes, effectively controlling the fire by coordinating with the Qalamabad fire brigade. Their efforts were instrumental in preventing the flames from spreading to adjacent homes.

The army's contribution went beyond fire suppression. They managed crowds and ensured public safety, minimizing damage and preventing casualties. The grateful locals have praised the army's timely intervention which safeguarded their properties. The army emphasized their commitment to civilian assistance and advised following fire safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)