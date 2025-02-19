Left Menu

Supreme Court Reviews Lokpal Order on High Court Judge Complaints

The Supreme Court has initiated a suo motu review of a Lokpal order involving complaints against a sitting high court judge. The complaints allege the judge influenced other judges to favor a private company. The matter has been deferred pending guidance from the Chief Justice of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 21:19 IST
Supreme Court Reviews Lokpal Order on High Court Judge Complaints
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has embarked on a suo motu review of a Lokpal order that addressed complaints against a sitting high court judge. A bench consisting of Justices B R Gavai, Surya Kant, and Abhay S Oka will deliberate the petition on Thursday.

The complaints allege that the high court judge exerted influence over an additional district judge and a fellow high court judge in a manner that favored a private company, previously represented by the judge during their tenure as an advocate.

The Lokpal's order, dated January 27, defers consideration of the complaints until further guidance is received from the Chief Justice of India, keeping the statutory time frame in view. The decision solely confirmed whether high court judges fall under Section 14 of the 2013 Act, without assessing the complaints' merits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025