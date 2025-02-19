Cyber Sleuths Bust Hospital Video Leak Racket

In a major breakthrough, Gujarat police have arrested three individuals in connection with a scandal involving the illicit sale of hacked videos of women patients. The operation involved suspects from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, as declared by officials on Wednesday.

The accused allegedly leveraged the expertise of international hackers to procure footage from a Rajkot hospital's CCTV system. Disturbingly, these clips, showing women patients in vulnerable situations, were circulated online through YouTube and Telegram channels, officials reported.

The crackdown followed a case registered by Ahmedabad police when clips from the hospital's labor room surfaced online. Cyber cops swiftly identified and apprehended the suspects, dismantling the racket. The operation exposes a broader network of similar criminal activities targeting CCTV footage from public places, authorities noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)