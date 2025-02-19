Left Menu

NIA Cracks Down on Multi-State Fake Currency Racket

The National Investigation Agency conducted multi-state searches to investigate a fake Indian currency network allegedly operated from Nepal. The probe involves locations in Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Telangana. Several suspects have been apprehended, and the agency has seized cash and digital evidence, continuing its investigation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched extensive searches across multiple states on Wednesday, targeting a fake Indian currency operation allegedly run from Nepal, according to official sources.

The action is part of a case that surfaced last year with the discovery of high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICNs) in Bihar. NIA searches covered five locations in Bihar, as well as one location each in Jammu and Kashmir and Telangana.

Authorities seized Rs 1,49,400 in cash, various digital devices, and numerous incriminating documents during the operations. Three individuals had been previously identified and arrested in connection with the case by local police in Bihar, with further investigations continuing under NIA's jurisdiction.

