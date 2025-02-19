Haryana Pushes for Enhanced Welfare Initiatives
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes the effective implementation of welfare schemes during a state-level meeting. He urges officers to enhance citizens' prosperity by prioritizing issues and promoting initiatives like Har Ghar-Har Grihini Yojana. The meeting reviewed various central government initiatives, emphasizing education, irrigation, and natural farming.
- Country:
- India
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday underscored the importance of the timely execution of public welfare schemes at a state-level meeting. Saini directed officers to prioritize addressing public issues and actively promote the Har Ghar-Har Grihini Yojana to ensure more beneficiaries.
The meeting, co-chaired by Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, saw a comprehensive review of various central and state-sponsored initiatives. Key focuses included education, housing schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and irrigation advancements through micro-irrigation techniques.
Saini highlighted the necessity for enhancing educational infrastructure and resources to curb school dropouts. With significant investments in farming, the Chief Minister emphasized the government's approach towards natural farming, aiming for expanded land coverage and improved agricultural practices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Push to Close the Education Department: Challenges and Controversy
Giraffe Learning: Revolutionizing Education Through AI on Republic Day
UNESCO Secures $1.33M Grant to Transform Education in Balochistan
Schemes of Deception: The Kerala CSR Scam
Sweden's Darkest Day: Adult Education Centre Tragedy