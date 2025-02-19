Left Menu

Haryana Pushes for Enhanced Welfare Initiatives

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday underscored the importance of the timely execution of public welfare schemes at a state-level meeting. Saini directed officers to prioritize addressing public issues and actively promote the Har Ghar-Har Grihini Yojana to ensure more beneficiaries.

The meeting, co-chaired by Development and Panchayats Minister Krishan Lal Panwar, saw a comprehensive review of various central and state-sponsored initiatives. Key focuses included education, housing schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, and irrigation advancements through micro-irrigation techniques.

Saini highlighted the necessity for enhancing educational infrastructure and resources to curb school dropouts. With significant investments in farming, the Chief Minister emphasized the government's approach towards natural farming, aiming for expanded land coverage and improved agricultural practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

