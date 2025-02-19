Brutal Betrayal: Artisan's Deadly Act for Greed

In a shocking turn of events, a 26-year-old artisan, Ankit, has been arrested for the alleged murder of his colleague, Deepak, to steal his savings. The crime highlights a betrayal among associates working together in PVC false ceiling installations.

Police reports indicate that Deepak had accumulated Rs 5 to 6 lakh, prompting Ankit to plot the heinous murder. On Monday, Deepak visited Ankit's residence, where he was attacked by Ankit and his two accomplices in an upstairs room. They brutally murdered Deepak and buried his body beneath a bed, shocking the local community.

The arrest came after Deepak's wife filed a complaint, leading to a swift police investigation. Authorities have since recovered the blood-stained iron rod and spade used in the crime. The trio was apprehended shortly after, with Rs 40,000 withdrawn from the victim's account, completing the saga of this tragic crime fueled by greed.

(With inputs from agencies.)