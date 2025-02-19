Showdown in Sanjauli: Tensions Rise Over Mosque Demolition Demand

Tensions are escalating in Sanjauli as civil society factions and Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti call for the demolition of unauthorized floors of a local mosque. The groups have issued a stern warning of mass protests if their demand is not met within 15 days.

In December, the municipal commissioner had decreed that the mosque's committee must remove the disputed floors within a three-month timeframe, requiring a status report by March 15, ahead of a hearing regarding the remaining two floors.

On Wednesday, representatives from the concerned groups met with the Municipal Commissioner of Shimla, presenting a memorandum to reiterate their demands and express frustration over inaction. They have threatened a significant mobilization if progress is not seen soon.

