Left Menu

Showdown in Sanjauli: Tensions Rise Over Mosque Demolition Demand

Civil society groups in Sanjauli are demanding the demolition of unauthorized floors of a mosque, with a warning of mass protests if not addressed in 15 days. Earlier, the municipal commissioner set a deadline for demolition and directed a status report by March 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:09 IST
Showdown in Sanjauli: Tensions Rise Over Mosque Demolition Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions are escalating in Sanjauli as civil society factions and Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti call for the demolition of unauthorized floors of a local mosque. The groups have issued a stern warning of mass protests if their demand is not met within 15 days.

In December, the municipal commissioner had decreed that the mosque's committee must remove the disputed floors within a three-month timeframe, requiring a status report by March 15, ahead of a hearing regarding the remaining two floors.

On Wednesday, representatives from the concerned groups met with the Municipal Commissioner of Shimla, presenting a memorandum to reiterate their demands and express frustration over inaction. They have threatened a significant mobilization if progress is not seen soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025