Trump's Bold Move: Latin American Cartels Dubbed 'Terrorists'

The Trump administration has taken a bold step by formally labeling eight Latin American crime organizations as 'foreign terrorist organizations,' intensifying its efforts against cartels operating within the United States and their affiliates.

This strategic decision follows President Trump's executive order from January 20, with the official designation set to be recorded in the Federal Register on Thursday. Named groups include the Tren de Aragua in Venezuela and MS-13 in El Salvador, among others.

While the move targets international crime networks linked to drug trafficking and migrant smuggling, critics argue this categorization is overly broad and could damage diplomatic relations and economic ties with Latin America. Business sectors fear potential U.S. prosecution due to inadvertent cartel interactions, impacting trade and commerce, especially in Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)