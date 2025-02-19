Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move: Latin American Cartels Dubbed 'Terrorists'

The Trump administration has designated eight Latin American crime organizations as foreign terrorist organizations, aiming to exert pressure on these cartels. The move, unusual for financially motivated groups, has sparked criticism for possibly straining U.S.-Latin American relations and impacting trade and legal transactions involving these groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:13 IST
Trump's Bold Move: Latin American Cartels Dubbed 'Terrorists'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has taken a bold step by formally labeling eight Latin American crime organizations as 'foreign terrorist organizations,' intensifying its efforts against cartels operating within the United States and their affiliates.

This strategic decision follows President Trump's executive order from January 20, with the official designation set to be recorded in the Federal Register on Thursday. Named groups include the Tren de Aragua in Venezuela and MS-13 in El Salvador, among others.

While the move targets international crime networks linked to drug trafficking and migrant smuggling, critics argue this categorization is overly broad and could damage diplomatic relations and economic ties with Latin America. Business sectors fear potential U.S. prosecution due to inadvertent cartel interactions, impacting trade and commerce, especially in Mexico.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025