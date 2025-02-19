Tariff Tensions Erupt at WTO: China vs. US

The World Trade Organization announced on Wednesday that discussions regarding escalating trade tensions were deemed "constructive," following China's accusations against the US for imposing "tariff shocks." The tariffs, according to China, threaten to disrupt the global trading system, a claim the US dismissed as hypocritical at a recent WTO meeting.

US President Donald Trump's announcement of a sweeping 10% tariff on Chinese imports triggered Beijing to respond with retaliatory measures. In response, China has filed a WTO dispute in a potential early test of Trump's trade policies. At a Geneva press conference, WTO spokesperson Ismaila Dieng noted that most participating countries expressed concern over growing tensions, urging for restraint.

Global participants such as the United States, Russia, and others underscored the importance of maintaining WTO principles. According to Li Chenggang, China's ambassador to the WTO, the tariffs increase economic uncertainty and threaten a global recession, while the US accused China of market distortion. This is the first time such trade frictions were formally addressed in the WTO's General Council.

