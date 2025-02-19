Left Menu

Tariff Tensions Erupt at WTO: China vs. US

The World Trade Organization reported constructive discussions amid trade tensions between China and the US. China accused the US of imposing destabilizing tariffs, which the US dismissed as hypocritical. Delegates highlighted the need for WTO principles to stabilize global trade amid concerns of economic disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:16 IST
Tariff Tensions Erupt at WTO: China vs. US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The World Trade Organization announced on Wednesday that discussions regarding escalating trade tensions were deemed "constructive," following China's accusations against the US for imposing "tariff shocks." The tariffs, according to China, threaten to disrupt the global trading system, a claim the US dismissed as hypocritical at a recent WTO meeting.

US President Donald Trump's announcement of a sweeping 10% tariff on Chinese imports triggered Beijing to respond with retaliatory measures. In response, China has filed a WTO dispute in a potential early test of Trump's trade policies. At a Geneva press conference, WTO spokesperson Ismaila Dieng noted that most participating countries expressed concern over growing tensions, urging for restraint.

Global participants such as the United States, Russia, and others underscored the importance of maintaining WTO principles. According to Li Chenggang, China's ambassador to the WTO, the tariffs increase economic uncertainty and threaten a global recession, while the US accused China of market distortion. This is the first time such trade frictions were formally addressed in the WTO's General Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)

