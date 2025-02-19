U.S. Treasury Secretary Cancels G20 Appearance

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has decided to forego the forthcoming G20 summit in Capetown, South Africa, according to a source familiar with the matter. The reason behind his absence from this significant meeting of finance ministers and central bankers remains undisclosed.

This announcement comes on the heels of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's absence from a comparable congregation of foreign ministers in the same country. South Africa, the current president of the G20, hosted the meeting.

Rubio's decision to skip the conference followed a contentious threat by President Donald Trump to suspend financial aid to South Africa, further straining diplomatic relations. The absence of key U.S. officials at these international gatherings could signal deeper geopolitical tensions.

