Left Menu

U.S. Treasury Secretary Cancels G20 Appearance

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent will not attend the upcoming G20 meeting in Capetown, South Africa. The reason for his cancellation is unclear. This decision follows U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s similar move after President Trump threatened to withdraw funding from South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:20 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Cancels G20 Appearance
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has decided to forego the forthcoming G20 summit in Capetown, South Africa, according to a source familiar with the matter. The reason behind his absence from this significant meeting of finance ministers and central bankers remains undisclosed.

This announcement comes on the heels of U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's absence from a comparable congregation of foreign ministers in the same country. South Africa, the current president of the G20, hosted the meeting.

Rubio's decision to skip the conference followed a contentious threat by President Donald Trump to suspend financial aid to South Africa, further straining diplomatic relations. The absence of key U.S. officials at these international gatherings could signal deeper geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025