Tensions Rise at Lebanese-Israeli Border Following Drone Strike

An Israeli drone strike claimed the life of one individual in Aita al-Shaab, a southern Lebanese border town, as confirmed by Lebanon's Ministry of Health. This incident follows shortly after the deadline for Israel's troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military justified the strike, labeling its target a "Hezbollah operative" managing weaponry. February 18 marked the deadline for Israeli forces to vacate Lebanese territory under a U.S.-mediated ceasefire that concluded last year's hostilities between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia.

Israeli authorities announced that some troops would temporarily remain at five positions to ensure security, while Hezbollah accused Israel of ongoing occupation and held the Lebanese government accountable for ensuring a complete withdrawal. The extended withdrawal date resulted from mutual allegations of non-compliance with ceasefire terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)